An overnight scramble to shore up confidence in Credit Suisse calmed panicked investors on Thursday with shares in Switzerland's second-biggest bank shooting higher in early trade.

Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($53.7 billion) from the Swiss National Bank, taking advantage of a lifeline offered by the central bank late Wednesday after its stock closed down 24%. It also said it would buy back some of its own debt.

