Hats, bags and gold bars emblazoned with Credit Suisse's logo are being sold on resale sites, having popped up mere hours after the 167-year-old bank was saved from collapse by rival UBS.

The emergency takeover brokered by the Swiss government will mean the end of a bank that began life in 1856 as the Schweizerische Kreditanstalt set up to finance the expansion of the railroad network and industrialization of Switzerland.

