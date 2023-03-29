Cup Noodles' new ramen flavor puts your breakfast cravings into a cup

"Cup Noodles Breakfast" is on sale at Walmart.

 Nissin Foods USA

The high price of eggs and other breakfast staples is forcing some to look for cheaper breakfast alternatives. How about ramen?

Cup Noodles, the budget-friendly food company, has created a breakfast version of their instant ramen, which mixes together the flavors of sausage, maple syrup pancakes and eggs in a saucy texture designed to come to life with water.

Recommended for you