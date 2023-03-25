Customers now face a radically different tipping culture compared to a few years ago

More stores now offer customers the option to tip, from coffee shops to ice cream stores.

 Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg/Getty Images

More stores now offer customers the option to tip, from coffee shops to ice cream stores.

Around 48% of quick-service restaurants like Starbucks, Panera and McDonald's now give customers the option to tip, according to data released this month from Toast, a restaurant management software company. That's up from 38% in 2020.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News