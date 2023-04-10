The Dalai Lama has apologized after a video emerged showing the spiritual leader kissing a child on the lips and then asking him to "suck my tongue" at an event in northern India.

In a statement Monday, the office for the Dalai Lama said he "wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," adding he "regrets" the incident.

