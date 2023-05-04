Mimi Perkins' job on the graveyard shift at a Tyson Foods poultry plant started like any other night: hosing down the blood, guts, and stray feathers left behind by hundreds of thousands of dead chickens. Then, she heard a single loud pop.

A pipe weld in the plant had ruptured, filling the room with a white cloud of ammonia gas -- a chemical used to refrigerate meat that can be deadly in high doses. As other workers fled, Perkins lost consciousness and was trapped inside the plant for about forty minutes while the gas ravaged her eyes, throat, and lungs.

Recommended for you

CNN's Scott Bronstein and Daniel A. Medina contributed to this report. University of Central Arkansas journalism student Emily Kennard also contributed for CNN.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags