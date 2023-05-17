New York (CNN) — Alarm and frustration grow by the day over the debt-ceiling stalemate gripping Washington. On the line: American living standards, family budgets, and stability in the global financial system.

In theory, the debt ceiling should act as a fiscal restraint during the budgeting process. But after near meltdowns in 2011, 2013 and again today, many argue it’s time to take the political football off the field. The time for tax and spending choices by Congress is through the normal course of business. Deciding later not to pay the bills by not raising the debt ceiling is not sound fiscal policy.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags