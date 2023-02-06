Dell to lay off more than 6,500 employees

The exterior of a Dell Technologies office building is seen on January 04, 2023 in Round Rock, Texas.

Dell plans to lay off roughly 5% of its workforce, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday, in the latest example of tech companies cutting costs in an uncertain economic climate.

Dell has about 133,000 employees, the company told CNN. At that level, the 5% cut would represent more than 6,500 employees.

