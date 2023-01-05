Delta Air Lines is rolling out free Wi-Fi

Delta Air Lines is rolling out free Wi-Fi to most of its planes beginning February 1. Pictured here is the Team USA Delta Airlines flight at Los Angeles International Airport before departing for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in February of 2022.

 Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Delta Air Lines is rolling out free Wi-Fi to most of its planes beginning February 1.

"It's going to be free, it's going to be fast and its going to be available for everyone," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. He added that the airline invested more than $1 billion in Wi-Fi technology over the past few years.

Recommended for you

Tags