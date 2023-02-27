Adidas last year dumped Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and his once hugely popular Yeezy clothing and sneaker brand because of his antisemitic remarks. But the controversy has seemingly spurred demand for the shoes.

Yeezy sneakers currently are among the top three sellers on Impossible Kicks, a large online reseller of high-end sneakers and clothing that has 17 store locations in the United States.

