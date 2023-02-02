A member of the Senate Intelligence Committee is calling on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores over concerns about national security, in the latest indication of mounting scrutiny on the short-form video app from members of Congress.

In a letter sent to the two tech giants on Thursday, Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet calls TikTok "an unacceptable threat to the national security of the United States" and cites the same concerns that have prompted the federal government and more than half of US states to restrict TikTok from official devices and networks.

