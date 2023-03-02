Two Democratic senators urged Meta this week to suspend a reported plan to offer Horizon Worlds, the company's flagship virtual reality app, to teens between the ages of 13 and 17, arguing the technology could harm young users' physical and mental health.

The lawmakers, Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, called Meta's plan "unacceptable" in light of the company's "record of failure to protect children and teens," in a letter dated Wednesday to company CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Recommended for you

Tags