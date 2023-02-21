The Department of Transportation's internal watchdog said Tuesday it is launching a probe into the spike in flight cancellations and delays that have come in the wake of the pandemic.

The Office of the Inspector General audit will focus on the federal agency's role in these cancellations, rather than the airlines. In a memo, the IG said more than "30,000 of the delayed and cancelled flights were attributable to issues in the National Airspace System such as heavy traffic and air traffic control."

