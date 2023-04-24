Credit Suisse bled customer deposits worth 67 billion Swiss francs ($75.2 billion) in the first three months of the year, and money is still leaving the bank as UBS races to complete a rescue of its stricken rival.

The bank run was "most acute" in the days just before and just after the announcement of the takeover by UBS on March 19, Credit Suisse said in a statement Monday. Outflows have since "stabilized to much lower levels, but had not yet reversed as of April 24, 2023," the bank added.

