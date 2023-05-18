New York (CNN) — Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the bank of enabling sex trafficking by deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was a client.

The settlement with women who say they were abused by Epstein, resolves claims in a proposed class action in Manhattan federal court. Epstein was a multi-millonaire accused of child sex trafficking and was a Deutsche Bank client from 2013 to 2018.

