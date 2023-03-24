Deutsche Bank, UBS stocks sink as fear of European banking crisis returns

Europe's banking stocks tumbled Friday as investors are still nervous about the recent bank crises. Last week, UBS bought embattled Credit Suisse in an emergency takeover brokered by the Swiss government.

 Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Europe's banking stocks tumbled Friday as investors acted on their lingering worries that the recent crises at some banks could spill over into the wider sector.

Europe's Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which tracks 42 big EU and UK banks, fell 3.8% in European afternoon trade. The index is down 18% from its high in late February. London's bank-heavy FTSE 100 index dropped 1.4%.

