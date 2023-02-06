Diesel prices fall in Europe despite ban on Russian fuel

Europe's ban on Russia's diesel arrived painlessly. Although the EU cut off its biggest supplier, diesel futures prices in the bloc fell 1.6% on Monday, amounting to a 20% loss over the past two weeks as demand in the region has waned, and efforts by countries to stockpile ahead of the ban have started to pay off.

 Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images

