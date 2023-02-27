'Dilbert' distributor and book publisher drop creator Scott Adams over his racist remarks

Andrews McMeel Universal, the company that syndicates "Dilbert," drops Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert, over his racist remarks. Adams is pictured here in his studio in in Dublin, California in 2006.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Andrews McMeel Universal, the company that syndicates "Dilbert," said it is cutting ties with the comic strip's creator, Scott Adams, after his racist remarks about Black Americans led hundreds of newspapers across the country to drop the satirical cartoon.

In a joint statement, Andrews McMeel Chairman Hugh Andrews and CEO and President Andy Sareyan said that the syndication company was "severing our relationship" with Adams and condemned his remarks, saying "we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate."

CNN's Ramishah Maruf contributed to this report.

Tags