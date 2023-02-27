Andrews McMeel Universal, the company that syndicates "Dilbert," said it is cutting ties with the comic strip's creator, Scott Adams, after his racist remarks about Black Americans led hundreds of newspapers across the country to drop the satirical cartoon.

In a joint statement, Andrews McMeel Chairman Hugh Andrews and CEO and President Andy Sareyan said that the syndication company was "severing our relationship" with Adams and condemned his remarks, saying "we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate."

