New York (CNN) — The Directors Guild of America reached a “historic” tentative deal for wages, work hours, residuals and even artificial intelligence Saturday night as the writer’s strike continues.

The pact was reached to set the terms of a new three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the association representing studios.

