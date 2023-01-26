DirecTV has dropped Newsmax, a right-wing TV network, from its channel lineup over a carriage fee dispute.

In a statement, DirecTV said that it wanted "continue to offer the network," but the channel's demands for carriage fee increases would have led to "significantly higher costs that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base." Newsmax disappeared from the lineup early Tuesday morning affecting 13 million customers that use DirecTV's satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse.

