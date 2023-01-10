Disney CEO Bob Iger orders workers to return to the office 4 days a week

Disney CEO Bob Iger, here in November, 2021, in New York, ordered employees to return to corporate offices four days a week beginning March 1.

 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Disney CEO Bob Iger is clamping down on remote workers.

Iger, who recently returned to Disney's helm after a brief hiatus, ordered employees to return to corporate offices four days a week beginning March 1. In an email sent to employees obtained by CNN, he said that employees work better together in-person. The memo was first obtained by CNBC.

