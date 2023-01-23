Disney exec made 6 figures a day for the 3 months he worked there

Geoff Morrell is pictured here in a November 2013 file photo. The former Disney PR chief received more than $100,000 a day for his short tenure at the media company in 2022.

 Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

Few top executives have ever failed in a job so quickly — or so lucratively — as Geoff Morrell.

He became Disney's chief corporate affairs officer January 24, 2022, and the company promptly announced Morrell's departure in late April.

Recommended for you

Tags