Disney+ has 26.5 million subscribers, the company reported in its first fiscal quarter earnings report on Tuesday, far exceeding analyst expectations.
Disney+, which launched on November 12, is the company's first foray into the streaming world. The service, which includes Disney's deep content vault and an affordable price of $6.99 per month, is a major endeavor for the company and a shift in focus for its business overall.
Analysts expected that the service would bring in 20 million to 25 million subscribers this quarter.
--This is a developing story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.