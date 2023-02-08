Disney plans to cut 7,000 jobs and reward shareholders

Disney reported that it lost Disney+ streaming subscribers in the last quarter, but also managed to trim its losses from the previous three-month period. A Disney store in Times Square in New York City is pictured here in October of 2022.

 Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Disney said it would cut 7,000 jobs from its global workforce, part of a multibillion-dollar cost-cutting initiative aimed at streamlining the company's operations in a period of media industry turmoil.

Disney had about 220,000 workers as of October 1, of which approximately 166,000 were employed in the United States. A cut of 7,000 jobs represents about 3% of its global workforce.

