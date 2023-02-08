Disney to cut 7,000 jobs despite better than expected results

Disney reported that it lost Disney+ streaming subscribers in the last quarter, but also managed to trim its losses from the previous three-month period. A Disney store in Times Square in New York City is pictured here in October of 2022.

 Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Disney became the latest company to report deep job cuts, as it said it would cut 7,000 jobs from its global workforce.

Disney had about 220,000 workers as of October 1, of which approximately 166,000 were employed in the United States. A cut of 7,000 jobs represents about 3% of its global workforce.

