Disney World union members reject contract offer

Crowds fill Main Street USA in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom on the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in October of 2021.

 Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Unionized workers at Disney World have rejected a contract proposal from the company that would have given them at least a $1 an hour raise each year over the five-year life of the rejected offer.

The 32,000 Disney employees, members of six different unions, had been urged by their unions' leadership to vote no. More than 14,000 votes were cast and 96% voted no.

Recommended for you

Tags