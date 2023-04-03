Dogecoin jumps after Elon Musk replaces Twitter bird with Shiba Inu

Representation of Dogecoin cryptocurrency is seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland, on January 6, 2022.

 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Twitter's traditional bird icon was booted and replaced with an image of a Shiba Inu, an apparent nod to dogecoin, the joke cryptocurrency that CEO Elon Musk is being sued over.

Musk addressed the change Monday afternoon, tweeting, "as promised" above an image of a year-old conversation in which another user suggested that Musk "just buy Twitter" and "change the bird logo to a doge."

