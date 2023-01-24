DOJ sues Google over its dominance in online advertising market

The Justice Department and eight states on Tuesday sued Google over its dominance in the online advertising market.

 zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

The Justice Department and eight states sued Google on Tuesday, accusing the company of harming competition with its dominance in the online advertising market and calling for it to be broken up.

The move marks the Biden administration's first blockbuster antitrust case against a Big Tech company. The eight states joining the suit include California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia.

