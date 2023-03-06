DOJ will hire more data experts to scrutinize digital monopolies, antitrust chief says

The Justice Department will hire more data experts to scrutinize digital monopolies, the agency's antitrust chief told CNN on Monday.

 Adobe Stock

The Justice Department will expand its stable of data experts charged with analyzing how businesses use and abuse consumer data to violate US antitrust law, the agency's antitrust chief told CNN in an onstage interview Monday.

DOJ's antitrust division plans to post additional job listings for data scientists and analysts, Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter said at a Washington conference.

