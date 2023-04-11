Dominion can't bring up January 6 at Fox News defamation trial, judge rules

Dominion Voting Systems can't bring up the January 6 insurrection, pictured here, during its upcoming defamation trial against Fox News, a Delaware judge ruled Tuesday.

 Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems can't bring up the January 6 insurrection during its upcoming defamation trial against Fox News, a Delaware judge ruled Tuesday, who also revealed at a hearing that he has been receiving death threats.

The voting technology company sued Fox News over the right-wing network's promotions of false claims that Dominion voting machines rigged the 2020 election. But almost all of the allegedly defamatory statements mentioned in Dominion's lawsuit occurred before the January 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol.

