Dominion defamation case against Fox News will go to trial next month, judge rules

Dominion Voting Systems' historic defamation case against Fox News will proceed to a high-stakes jury trial next month, a Delaware judge ruled on March 31, declining to declare a pretrial winner.

 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems' historic defamation case against Fox News will proceed to a high-stakes jury trial next month, a Delaware judge ruled Friday, declining to declare a pretrial winner.

The judge's decision represents a major legal setback for Fox News and sets the stage for an agonizing weeks long trial in which some of the right-wing channel's highest ranking executives and most prominent hosts could be called to the stand to testify about the 2020 election lies that were promoted on its air.

Recommended for you

Tags