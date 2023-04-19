Dominion isn't Rupert Murdoch's costliest legal defeat. Not even close

The $787 million price tag attached to the Dominion Voting Systems case isn't the worst Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch, here in 2019, has had to stomach.

 Mary Altaffer/AP/FILE

Fox News will pay more than $787 million to Dominion Voting Systems after the two sides reached a last-minute settlement Tuesday in the explosive defamation case tied to the news network's lies about the 2020 US election.

It is the largest publicly known defamation settlement involving a media company in US history.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News