Dominion judge likely to appoint special master to investigate if Fox withheld evidence

The judge in the Dominion-Fox News case plans to appoint an outside attorney to investigate whether the right-wing network lied to the court to withhold key evidence.

 Ted Shaffrey/AP

The judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems' massive defamation case against Fox News said Wednesday that he plans to appoint an outside attorney to investigate whether the right-wing network lied to the court to withhold key evidence, after repeatedly expressing exasperation and frustration with Fox's attorneys.

"I am very concerned... that there have been misrepresentations to the court. This is very serious," Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said Wednesday at a pretrial hearing in Wilmington.

