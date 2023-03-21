Dominion wants Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch to testify at trial, court filing shows

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dominion wants to put Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch on the witness stand at next month's expected defamation trial against Fox News, according to court filings.

The voting machine company is asking a judge to order the 92-year-old Fox Corporation chairman and his CEO son to testify after private messages uncovered in the case showed network executives knew some of Fox News' top hosts were promoting election lies to its audience. Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corporation, are resisting these efforts, which also include an attempt to compel testimony from Fox Corporation chief legal officer Viet Dinh and board member Paul Ryan, the former House speaker.

