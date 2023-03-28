Dominion Voting Systems said in a court filing Monday that it wants to put some of Fox News' top executives and most well-known hosts on the witness stand when its $1.6 billion defamation case against the right-wing network goes to trial.

Among the network personnel that the voting technology company wants to call witnesses are Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott; Fox News President Jay Wallace; hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Maria Bartiromo, Laura Ingraham, and Bret Baier; and former executive Bill Sammon and politics editor Chris Stirewalt.

