Dominion's historic defamation case against Fox News will go to trial, judge rules, in major decision dismantling key Fox defenses

Dominion Voting Systems' historic defamation case against Fox News will proceed to a high-stakes jury trial next month, a Delaware judge ruled on March 31, declining to declare a pretrial winner.

 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems' historic defamation case against Fox News will proceed to a high-stakes jury trial in mid-April, a Delaware judge ruled Friday, in a major decision that dismantled several of the right-wing network's key defenses.

The judge's decision is a painful setback for Fox News and sets the stage for an agonizing, weekslong trial, where the network's highest-ranking executives and most prominent hosts could be called to the stand to testify about the 2020 election lies that were promoted on its air.

