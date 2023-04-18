The high-stakes showdown between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News finally commences in earnest Tuesday when the $1.6 billion defamation trial begins, shining a spotlight on Fox's election denialism and the toxic role of its disinformation on American politics.

The trial, initially set to begin with opening statements on Monday, was abruptly delayed on Sunday evening, in an eleventh-hour twist that raised speculation of settlement talks, but ultimately failed to prevent the trial's open.

