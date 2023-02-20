CNN anchor Don Lemon will return to the network's air on Wednesday after he participates in formal training following sexist comments he made last week, the network's chief executive, Chris Licht, said in an email to employees Monday night.

"I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation," Licht wrote in a memo. "He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously."

Tags