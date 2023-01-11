The law firm for a union representing licensed practical nurses (LPNs) in New York City sent a cease-and-desist letter to Montefiore Medical Center alleging the health care system involuntarily redeployed LPNs to replace striking nurses in violation of their collective bargaining agreement.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Montefiore's vice president of employee and labor relations, which was obtained by CNN, the general counsel for 1199SEIU said the deployment of its members is "inappropriate" and that involuntarily reassigning the LPNs to locations where nurses have been striking since Monday is a violation of the collective bargaining agreement with the union.

