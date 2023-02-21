Dow drops by more than 650 points as retail earnings disappoint

US stocks dropped on Tuesday as retail earnings disappoint. Pictured is the New York Stock Exchange on February 14.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

US stocks dropped on Tuesday afternoon after fourth-quarter earnings and forecasts from mega-retailers like Walmart and Home Depot raised concerns about the strength of the US consumer.

The Dow was down about 650 points, or 1.9%, on Tuesday afternoon. The S&P 500 dropped fell 1.8%, briefly dropping below the 4,000 threshold for the first time since January 25. The Nasdaq Composite was 2.2% lower.

