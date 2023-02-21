Dow drops by nearly 700 points as retail earnings disappoint

US stocks dropped on Tuesday as retail earnings disappoint. Pictured is the New York Stock Exchange on February 14.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

US stocks plunged on Tuesday after fourth-quarter earnings and forecasts from mega-retailers like Walmart and Home Depot raised concerns about the strength of the US consumer.

The Dow and S&P 500 each closed with their worst day since December 15 -- the Dow fell about 696 points, or 2.1%, while the S&P dropped by 2%. The Nasdaq Composite closed 2.5% lower.

Recommended for you

Tags