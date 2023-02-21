Dow drops more than 500 points as retail earnings disappoint

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

US stocks dropped on Tuesday afternoon after fourth-quarter earnings and forecasts from mega-retailers like Walmart and Home Depot raised concerns about the strength of demand from the US consumer.

The Dow was down about 500 points, or 1.5%, on Tuesday afternoon. The S&P 500 fell by 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite was 1.8% lower.

