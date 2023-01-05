Dow sinks nearly 400 points on strong jobs reports

The Dow plummeted nearly 400 points on Thursday as strong jobs data spooked investors. Pictured is the New York Stock Exchange on December 06, 2022 in New York City.

The Dow fell nearly 400 points on Thursday as strong jobs data spooked investors.

A number of reports this week show that the labor market remains resilient to the Federal Reserve's attempts to tame inflation by raising interest rates and cooling the economy. The reports stoked investors' fears that the central bank will continue with its painful hiking regimen well into 2023.

