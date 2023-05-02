Dow slides over 470 points as bank shares nosedive

Stocks fell steeply Tuesday as bank shares nosedive. Pictured is the New York Stock Exchange on April 26, in New York City.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Stocks fell steeply Tuesday as investors grew fearful that turmoil in the banking sector has not been contained, and ahead of a key policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow fell about 475 points, or 1.4% by midday Tuesday after tumbling nearly 600 points earlier in the session. The broad-based S&P 500 slid 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 1.2%. All three major indexes are on pace to end the week down.

