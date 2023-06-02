New York (CNN) — The Dow surged over 700 points mid-afternoon Friday as investors applauded Congress’s passage of the debt ceiling deal and celebrated a cheerful jobs report.

The blue-chip index soared 734 points, or 2.2%, putting it on track for the best daily gain since November 2022. The S&P 500 gained 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.2%.

