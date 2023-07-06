(CNN) — Stocks tumbled on Thursday after fresh data signaled that the labor market remains piping hot, heightening concerns that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for longer than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index dropped 494 points, or 1.4%. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.5%.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0