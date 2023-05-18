New York (CNN) — Two iconic Texas brands have come together to create a Dr Pepper Float ice cream.

The soda company is partnering with Blue Bell Creameries to create the flavor, which mixes together vanilla ice cream and a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet. It’s available beginning Thursday in pint and half-gallon sizes at stores where Blue Bell is sold, the company announced.

Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report

