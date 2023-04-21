Easily stolen Hyundais and Kias should be recalled, more than a dozen attorneys general say

2015-2019 Hyundai and Kia models, such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, are roughly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles of a similar age.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A coalition of attorneys general for 17 states and the District of Columbia on Thursday called for a federal recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles that they say are unsafe and too easy to steal.

The attorneys general called for the recall "following the companies' continued failure to take adequate steps to address the alarming rate of theft of their vehicles," a release from California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who is leading the coalition, said.

CNN's Aaron Silverman contributed to this reporting

