ECB and Bank of England hike interest rates again in fight with inflation

The Bank of England raised interest rates by half a percentage point, outpacing the latest hike by the US Federal Reserve.

 Frank Augstein/AP

Europe's two largest central banks raised interest rates sharply on Thursday, opting for a bigger rise than the US Federal Reserve as inflation in the region remains near historically high levels.

The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England both lifted rates by another half a percentage point. Benchmark interest rates for both are at their highest levels since 2008.

